Bharat Biotech on Thursday said the company will donate 2,00,000 doses of Covaxin—the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Indian firm— as a gesture of goodwill to fight against the deadly coronavirus across borders.

Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech made the announcement at a function hosted by Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the national capital.

Ella said the company will done the Covaxin doses in collaboration with Duc Minh Medical JSC — Bharat Biotech's local partner in Vietnam— with which the firm has been working towards the commercialization of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine).

“It is an honour for us to serve the Republic of Vietnam in a humble manner and wish Covaxin contribution will help boost up the country's national vaccination program and recovery from the pandemic. We also like to thank H.E of Vietnam for inviting us to meet and discuss opportunities for collaboration," Ella said.

Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech said “We believe in vaccine equity, global public health, and having access to the vaccine is vital for national health, and I hope everyone in the Republic of Vietnam will take advantage of having access to the widely administered, safe and efficacious Covaxin."

The Hyderabad based India biotech firm has also completed Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of Covaxin for children in the age group 2 to 18 years. The data has been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the final approval is awaited. On approval, children will also have access to the jab.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.