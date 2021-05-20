Bharat Biotech to produce 200 million Covaxin doses at Gujarat plant

The company expects to roll out increased doses from its Hyderabad and Bengaluru plants over the next three months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech International on Thursday said that it will ramp up its annual Covaxin manufacturing capacity by an additional 200 million doses by production of the covid-19 vaccine at its subsidiary Chiron Behring’s plant at Ankaleshwar in Gujarat. Product availability of the vaccine will start from October-December, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said.

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech International on Thursday said that it will ramp up its annual Covaxin manufacturing capacity by an additional 200 million doses by production of the covid-19 vaccine at its subsidiary Chiron Behring’s plant at Ankaleshwar in Gujarat. Product availability of the vaccine will start from October-December, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said.

The company expects to roll out increased doses from its Hyderabad and Bengaluru plants over the next three months.

The ramped-up capacities across its Hyderabad and Bengaluru plants was 700 million per annum, which is now expected to go to about 900 million with the Chiron Behring plant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chiron Behring was acquired by Bharat Biotech from GlaxoSmithKline in 2019. The acquired firm was India’s largest manufacturer of anti-rabies vaccine, which it sold under the brand ‘Rabipur’. After its acquisition, Bharat Biotech continued to produce the vaccine at the Ankaleshwar plant, which it rebranded as ‘ChiroRab’.

On Thursday, Bharat Biotech said that the company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin annually at the facility, which are compliant with norms of good manufacturing practices and already produce inactivated vaccines on the ‘vero cell’ platform.

‘Vero cells’ are cells that isolated from the epithelium of kidney of African green monkeys and are used to culture the SARS-COV2 which is then killed and processed into a vaccine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with the three partners, Bharat Biotech is expected to produce about 100 million doses of Covaxin per month from September. The monthly capacity will be scaled up in stages from 10 million currently to 20 million by next month, 60-70 million by August and finally 100 million by September.

Chiron Behring’s production of Covaxin could add an additional 16 million doses in October-December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}