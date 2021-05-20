Bharat Biotech, the company which manufactures Covaxin, a vaccine used against covid-19 has decided to ramp up its production by 200 million doses per year.

The additional covid-19 vaccines will be produced at Chiron Behring Vaccines, Ankleshwar, Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech.

"The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety. Product availability at Ankleshwar to commence from the fourth quarter of 2021," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The company said that it has already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses. "Adding Chiron Behring to this up of high containment BSL rated GMP facilities that are required to manufacture Covaxin and effectively takes the volume upto-one billion doses per annum with its own established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines under the highest levels of biosafety," the company further said in the statement.

Chiron Behring Vaccines, a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, is one of the largest manufacturers of rabies vaccines in the world.

Meanwhile, Hester Biosciences said it has tied up with the Gujarat government to explore production of COVID-19 vaccine through technology transfer from Bharat Biotech.

The Ahmedabad-based firm said it has already initiated the discussions with Bharat Biotech in this regard.

"A triparty consortium has been formed with the Government of Gujarat as the lead partner, to explore the prospects of manufacturing the Covid vaccine through technology from Bharat Biotech," Hester Biosciences CEO and MD Rajiv Gandhi said in a statement.

The discussions are currently ongoing with Bharat Biotech towards reviewing the infrastructure at Hester, the technology adaption process and the regulatory compliances, he added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!