"Yesterday, SII in a letter mentioned that they will be manufacturing 10-12 crore of vaccine doses, which is almost 50 per cent ramping up (of their capacity) by June-end. Similarly, Covaxin is also going to increase its production and by July-end they will also produce between 10-12 crore doses (per month)," Dr NK Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

