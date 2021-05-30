The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday claimed that indigenous coronavirus vaccine manufacturing firm, Bharat Biotech will be producing 10 crore vaccines per month by October. Nadda said, Bharat Biotech is manufacturing 1.3 crore vaccines a months, at present.

The BJP leader also claimed that at least 13 pharma firms have been permitted to produce the Covid-19 vaccines, earlier there were only two companies who were producing the vaccines, Nadda said on NDA government's seventh anniversary.

"From 2 companies to now 13 companies have been permitted to produce Covid vaccines. Soon 19 companies will do the same. Bharat Biotech, who has been manufacturing 1.3 crore vaccines a month, will start manufacturing 10 crore vaccines per month by October," Nadda added.

Attacking the opposition political parties, Nadda said "Those making noise about Covid vaccine availability now are the ones who earlier raised doubts about jabs".

"BJP workers carrying out relief work amid Covid pandemic, while opposition parties have gone into quarantine," Nadda added.

Meanwhile, Nadda on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of seven years of BJP-led Central government on Sunday, May 30.

BJP President said during the seven years of governance, the party worked on PM Modi's mantra of "Seva hi sangathan" and helped millions of people in need.

"In concern of every Indian during the Corona pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji immediately announced relief packages. He called upon the government machinery, organisation, and all others to help the needy. BJP worked on Modi Ji's mantra of 'Seva hi sangathan' and helped millions of people," he tweeted.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the countrymen have met the challenges firmly. India's confidence has awakened under his guidance, paving the way for AtmanirbhaBharat and the village, the poor, the farmers, the Dalits, the oppressed, and the deprived have for the first time felt that they have their own government at the center," BJP leader added.

The NDA alliance came into power in 2014 after defeating the UPA. The BJP had secured 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Riding on the work of its first term, the BJP-led NDA government was again elected in 2019 with the BJP winning 303 seats in Lok Sabha.

