New Delhi: Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Zydus Cadila Ltd have completed the phase I of clinical trials for their respective vaccine candidates against covid-19, just three weeks after the two companies started human dosing of the immunisation shots against the fatal respiratory disease, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava said.

“At the present moment, we have three vaccines in different levels of clinical testing. The first one is the inactivated virus vaccine, which is the Bharat Biotech vaccine, which has completed its Phase I study in 11 sites, and has started its phase II study... Similarly, for the DNA vaccine for Zydus Cadila, India has completed the phase I and has embarked on the phase II studies at 11 sites," Bhargava said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Bharat Biotech refused to comment on Bhargava’s statement while calls and messages sent to Zydus Cadila’s spokesperson remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The two companies had both received approval from the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani for conducting simultaneous phase I and II trials, which studies the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity--ability to provoke an immune response in the body--respectively. The approval allowed the companies to start with the second phase without complete analysis of data of the first phase.

The completion of trials in a short period of time—enrolment and human dosing of the vaccine candidates had started only in mid-July—is likely to be unprecedented.

The phase I trial is faster than even the candidate developed by University of Oxford, which is considered a front runner among the vaccines being developed against covid-19 globally. It had started human dosing on April 22 and completed the first phase in a month.

The vaccine candidate, being co-developed by Astrazeneca plc, is currently in the third phase of trial in multiple countries, with trials by Serum Institute of India getting a go ahead from the Drug Controller General of India’s office on Monday.

AstraZeneca plc, co-developer of Oxford’s vaccine, has signed a pact with Serum Institute in June to supply an additional 1 billion doses, principally for low- and middle-income countries.

Serum Institute, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally, will conduct phase II and III trials at 17 sites across India within a week, Bhargava said.

Trial protocol for Bharat Biotech’s candidate showed that phase I studies were to be conducted through administration of vaccine two weeks apart, with monitoring of adverse events happening after 2 hours of the first dose and then seven days. Later, monitoring would happen at regular intervals throughout the study duration.

On the other hand, Zydus Cadila’s trial protocol indicated that the first phase would last for 84 days, or 12 weeks, with three doses being administered 28 days apart and monitoring at regular intervals, while the second phase will be conducted in parallel till the 224th day. However, as per Bhargava, the phase I trial were completed within three weeks.

“These are pandemic times, and I know, everyone is compressing (trial) timelines. Some are wrapping up a phase, analysing data and then moving to the next phase. Others conducting a parallel phase I and II, and they are overlapping with each other… They have to make sure they also monitor the safety in phase II and phase III, and it becomes even more important given the timelines are being compressed," public health and bioethics researcher Anant Bhan said.

