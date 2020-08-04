“At the present moment, we have three vaccines in different levels of clinical testing. The first one is the inactivated virus vaccine, which is the Bharat Biotech vaccine, which has completed its Phase I study in 11 sites, and has started its phase II study... Similarly, for the DNA vaccine for Zydus Cadila, India has completed the phase I and has embarked on the phase II studies at 11 sites," Bhargava said at a press conference on Tuesday.