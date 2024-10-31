’Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders’: PM Modi marks Diwali with soldiers in Gujarat | 8 key quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his decade-long Diwali tradition on Thursday — marking Diwali with Indian soldiers stationed in the Kachchh area of Gujarat.

He attended a parade and observed an air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force during his visit. Modi also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’.