’Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders’: PM Modi marks Diwali with soldiers in Gujarat | 8 key quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian soldiers in Kachchh, Gujarat, continuing his decade-long tradition. He attended a parade and an air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, and honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity for National Unity Day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
'Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders': PM Modi marks Diwali with soldiers in Gujarat | 8 key quotes
'Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders': PM Modi marks Diwali with soldiers in Gujarat | 8 key quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his decade-long Diwali tradition on Thursday — marking Diwali with Indian soldiers stationed in the Kachchh area of Gujarat.

He attended a parade and observed an air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force during his visit. Modi also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’.

Here are some stand-out quotes from his address to soldiers:

  • “Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders today. That's why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces.”
  • “We don't depend on words of our enemies. We believe in strength and determination of our army towards defending the country.”
  • “We see army, navy and air force as different entities, but their strength will increase manifold when they come together.”

  • “Keeping in mind the needs of the twenty-first century…we are equipping our armed forces with modern resources. We are positioning our military among the world's most modern forces, with self-reliance in the defence sector as the foundation of these efforts.”
  • “When world sees you, it sees India's strength. When enemies see you (soldiers)…they see end of their sinister plans. When you roar with enthusiasm, the purveyors of terror tremble with fear.”
  • “Serving our motherland is a rare privilege. When the nation witnesses your unwavering resolve, unrelenting bravery, and unparalleled valour, it feels reassured of its safety and peace. People of India feel their country is safe because of you.”

  • “Border tourism is an aspect related to national security which is not discussed much…Kutch has immense potential in this. Our remarkable centres of attraction and sites of faith, rich in heritage, are nature's gifts. The mangrove forests of Kachchh and the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat are crucial. The Gujarat coastline supports a vibrant ecosystem of marine life and flora. The government has taken steps to expand these mangrove forests. Our top priority is to develop infrastructure in our border areas.”
  • “Today, when we are moving so fast towards goal of developed India, you are all protectors of this dream.”

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
      Popular in News

