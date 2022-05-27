This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed optimism regarding the growing drone industry in the country. He predicted the rise of drone use in every sector in the country, including agriculture, defense, sports, etc. The PM launched 150 remote pilot certificates at the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi.
The Prime Minister said that India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub. “The enthusiasm that is being seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing. This energy is visible, it is a reflection of the quantum jump in the drone service and drone-based industry in India. It shows the potential of an emerging large sector of employment generation in India," PM Modi said during the Drone festival on Friday.
PM Swamitva Yojana is an example of how drone technology is becoming the basis of a big revolution, the PM added. "Under this scheme, for the first time, digital mapping of every property in the villages of the country is being done, 65 lakh digital property cards are being given to the people with the help of a drone," he added.
Lauding the new inventions, PM Modi said technology has helped a lot in furthering the vision of saturation and in ensuring last-mile delivery. The use of drones will increase in the defense sector and disaster management, the PM asserted.
Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups, etc will participate in the Mahotsav.
More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.
