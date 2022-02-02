Bharat Dynamics signs contract for supply of Konkurs anti-tank missiles for Indian Army1 min read . 10:11 PM IST
- Bharat Dynamics will manufacture and supply Konkurs anti-tank missiles to the Indian Army
Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited today signed a contract worth ₹3131.82 crores for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army, according to news agency ANI.
