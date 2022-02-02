Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Bharat Dynamics signs contract for supply of Konkurs anti-tank missiles for Indian Army

Bharat Dynamics signs contract for supply of Konkurs anti-tank missiles for Indian Army

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Bharat Dynamics will manufacture and supply Konkurs anti-tank missiles to the Indian Army

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited today signed a contract worth 3131.82 crores for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army, according to news agency ANI. 

