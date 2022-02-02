Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited today signed a contract worth ₹3131.82 crores for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army, according to news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited today signed a contract worth ₹3131.82 crores for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army, according to news agency ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}