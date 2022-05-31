The Transfer of Technology from DRDO to BDL for production of the ASTRA MK-I missile and all associated systems has been completed and production at BDL is in progress.
The Indian government has sealed a deal worth ₹2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of ASTRA MK-I Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Air to Air Missile (AAM) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force & Indian Navy.
In a statement, the Defence Ministry highlighted that till now, the technology to manufacture missiles of this class indigenously was not available. ASTRA MK-I BVR AAM has been Indigenously Designed & Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) based on the Staff Requirements issued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) catering for Beyond Visual Range as well as Close Combat Engagement reducing the dependency on foreign sources.
"Air to Air missile with BVR capability provides large Stand-Off Ranges to own fighter aircraft which can neutralise the adversary aircraft without exposing itself to adversary Air Defence measures, thereby gaining & sustaining superiority of the Air Space. This missile is technologically and economically superior to many such imported missile systems," the ministry statement added.
Notably, the Transfer of Technology from DRDO to BDL for production of the ASTRA MK-I missile and all associated systems has been completed and production at BDL is in progress.
Further, the project will act as a catalyst for the development of Infrastructure and Testing facilities at BDL.
Also, the project will create opportunities for several MSMEs in aerospace technology for at least 25 years.
The ministry said, "The project essentially embodies the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will help facilitate realising the country’s journey towards self-reliance in Air to Air Missiles."
DRDO in coordination with IAF has developed the ASTRA MK-I missile and all associated systems for its launch, ground handling, and testing.
As per the ministry, the missile, for which successful trials have already been undertaken by the IAF, is fully integrated on the Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft & will be integrated with other fighter aircraft in a phased manner, including the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas).
The Indian Navy will integrate the missile on the MiG 29K fighter aircraft.
On BSE, BDL shares closed at ₹783.75 apiece up by 5.10%.
