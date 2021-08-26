Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to recruit trainee engineers for its Agra Smart City Help Desk (Homeland Security) and Smart City Business SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Online application process has begun and the last date is 8 September 2021. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the post should be willing to relocate. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site - https://www.bel-india.in/Default.aspx

Here are some important details

Trainee Engineer

Education: BE/B. Tech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication/Telecommunication/Communication and Computer Science Engg

Age: Upper limit 25

Project Engineer

Education: BE/B Tech in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics

Age: Upper limit 28 years

Remuneration

Trainee Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹25,000 per month for the 1st Year of engagement, ₹28,000 per month for the 2nd year and ₹31,000 per month for the 3rd year respectively.

Project Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹35,000 per month for the 1st year of engagement, ₹40,000 per month for the 2nd year, Rs

45,000 per month for the 3rd year and ₹50, 000 per month for the 4th year respectively.

How to apply

Go to direct link - https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/PEAgra

or

Visit - www.bel-india.in

Go to - Careers

Click on - Recruitment and Advertisement

Click on 'Click here to Apply for the post of Trainee Engineer –I/ Project Engineer-I'

For queries related to advertisement and payment of application fee contact us at: hrtbs@bel.co.in, 080-22195629

For or technical support for online submission of application form, candidates can contact: E-mail: Cbtexamhelpdesk@gmail.com. Help desk No: 8866678549/ 8866678559.

