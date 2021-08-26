Bharat Electronics (BEL) Recruitment: Jobs announced for trainee engineers. How to apply1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
- online application process has begun and the last date is 8 September 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to recruit trainee engineers for its Agra Smart City Help Desk (Homeland Security) and Smart City Business SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Online application process has begun and the last date is 8 September 2021. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the post should be willing to relocate. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site - https://www.bel-india.in/Default.aspx
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to recruit trainee engineers for its Agra Smart City Help Desk (Homeland Security) and Smart City Business SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Online application process has begun and the last date is 8 September 2021. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the post should be willing to relocate. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site - https://www.bel-india.in/Default.aspx
Here are some important details
Here are some important details
Trainee Engineer
Trainee Engineer
Education: BE/B. Tech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication/Telecommunication/Communication and Computer Science Engg
Education: BE/B. Tech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication/Telecommunication/Communication and Computer Science Engg
Age: Upper limit 25
Age: Upper limit 25
Project Engineer
Project Engineer
Education: BE/B Tech in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics
Education: BE/B Tech in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics
Age: Upper limit 28 years
Age: Upper limit 28 years
Remuneration
Remuneration
Trainee Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹25,000 per month for the 1st Year of engagement, ₹28,000 per month for the 2nd year and ₹31,000 per month for the 3rd year respectively.
Trainee Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹25,000 per month for the 1st Year of engagement, ₹28,000 per month for the 2nd year and ₹31,000 per month for the 3rd year respectively.
Project Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹35,000 per month for the 1st year of engagement, ₹40,000 per month for the 2nd year, Rs
Project Engineer-I: An all-inclusive consolidated remuneration of ₹35,000 per month for the 1st year of engagement, ₹40,000 per month for the 2nd year, Rs
45,000 per month for the 3rd year and ₹50, 000 per month for the 4th year respectively.
45,000 per month for the 3rd year and ₹50, 000 per month for the 4th year respectively.
How to apply
How to apply
Go to direct link - https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/PEAgra
Go to direct link - https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/PEAgra
or
or
Visit - www.bel-india.in
Visit - www.bel-india.in
Go to - Careers
Go to - Careers
Click on - Recruitment and Advertisement
Click on - Recruitment and Advertisement
Click on 'Click here to Apply for the post of Trainee Engineer –I/ Project Engineer-I'
Click on 'Click here to Apply for the post of Trainee Engineer –I/ Project Engineer-I'
For queries related to advertisement and payment of application fee contact us at: hrtbs@bel.co.in, 080-22195629
For queries related to advertisement and payment of application fee contact us at: hrtbs@bel.co.in, 080-22195629
For or technical support for online submission of application form, candidates can contact: E-mail: Cbtexamhelpdesk@gmail.com. Help desk No: 8866678549/ 8866678559.
For or technical support for online submission of application form, candidates can contact: E-mail: Cbtexamhelpdesk@gmail.com. Help desk No: 8866678549/ 8866678559.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!