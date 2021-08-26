Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to recruit trainee engineers for its Agra Smart City Help Desk (Homeland Security) and Smart City Business SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Online application process has begun and the last date is 8 September 2021. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the post should be willing to relocate. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site - https://www.bel-india.in/Default.aspx