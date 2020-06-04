Bharat Gas booking: How to do it using WhatsApp

India’s second-largest oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has introduced a new way to book cooking gas on instant messaging WhatsApp. The new initiative is built to make it convenient for the customers of the oil company. The company has over 71 million customers in India and this new step is aimed at making the process of booking LPG much easier.

"From today (Tuesday), Bharat Gas (its LPG brand) customers across the country can book their cooking gas on WhatsApp," BPCL said in a statement adding that it has introduced a WhatsApp business channel to facilitate cylinder booking.

"From today (Tuesday), Bharat Gas (its LPG brand) customers across the country can book their cooking gas on WhatsApp," BPCL said in a statement adding that it has introduced a WhatsApp business channel to facilitate cylinder booking.

How to book on WhatsApp

The customer will just have to register the booking on BPCL’s official WhatsApp Business account with the smartline number 1800224344. Once the booking has been done through WhatsApp the customer will also get a confirmation message and a link to make an online payment for the refill through any channel -- debit or credit cards, UPI, and other payment apps like Amazon.

Launching the application, its Marketing Director Arun Singh said, "The provision to book LPG from Whatsapp will make it even simpler for customers. Since Whatsapp is the one of the most commonly used apps, for the younger and older generation alike, being there on this platform will bring us closer to our customers."

The company is also working on some new features like delivery tracking of LPG and registering feedback from customers. They will also be looking to increase safety awareness.

BPCL already allows customers to book LPG through other channels like IVRS, missed call, apps, and website among other digital channels apart from its 6,111-strong large distributors.

