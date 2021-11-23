After passenger, freight segments, the Indian Railways is set to begin their third segment of trains for tourism called Bharat Gaurav trains, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Bharat Gaurav trains will be run, by both private players and IRCTC, in theme-based circuits, the railways minister said. As many as 3,033 coaches have been identified and around 190 trains have been allocated.

Vaishnaw also said that anyone, tour operators, etc, can apply for and lease trains and operate. Also, the tour operators will decide about the rates.

“We've allocated over 180 trains for ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains and 3033 coaches identified. We'll start taking applications from today. We've received good response. Stakeholders will modify and run the train and Railways will help in maintenance, parking and other facilities," the railways minister said while addressing a press conference.

The rail minister also said that Bharat Gaurav trains will be theme-based, showcasing the country's culture, heritage.

Vaishnaw further said that the idea originated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested theme-based trains so that people in the country can understand, appreciate and take forward India's heritage.

He said that state governments like Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown interest in these trains.

