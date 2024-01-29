Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday will reach Bihar through Kishanganj, a district with a heavy Muslim population which is also a party stronghold. This is Gandhi's first visit to Bihar since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a big rally in the adjoining district of Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar a day later, according to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan. The former Congress chief resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from North Dinajpur in West Bengal.

The journey, which started in Manipur on January 14, crossed into West Bengal from Assam on Thursday morning. During the break, Rahul Gandhi returned to New Delhi.

The Yatra is set to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 through Malda, and after passing through Murshidabad, it is scheduled to exit the state on February 1. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has penned a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her assistance in ensuring the smooth execution of the program in the state.

His Bihar tour comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA. The state Congress leaders stated that the party's alliance partners in Bihar like RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea.

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president with whom the Congress had shared power till he did a volte-face, was also extended an invitation which the veteran leader had accepted.

The Yatra is planned to cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres during a 67-day journey, passing through 110 districts across 15 states. It is set to conclude in Mumbai on either March 20 or 21.

