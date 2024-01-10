Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal released the route map and pamphlet of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Addressing the media in Delhi, both the senior leaders unveiled the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra pamphlets, which contain the route map and motives of the protest march.

Earlier in the day, the Congress said the party was determined to begin the march from the northeastern state and had sought permission for another location in the city.

However, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra said the Manipur government had 'declined' to permit Rahul Gandhi to commence his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal East district.

“We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of 'Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra' at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to permit the same," Keisham Megachandra said.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, and a law-and-order situation has been prevailing in the state.

However, Biren Singh on Tuesday said the matter is under "active consideration" and a decision will be taken after receiving reports from security agencies. Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event, the chief minister said the law-and-order situation in Manipur is "very critical".

When asked about permitting Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a foot march of thousands, Biren Singh said, "Giving permission to Rahul Gandhi's rally is under active consideration. We are taking reports from various security agencies. After receiving reports from them, we will take a concrete decision."

Replying to a reporter's question on Wednesday, Venugopal said the Manipur government has declined permission to start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds.

Here are 5 things to know:

1) Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being organised ahead of the 2024 general election.

2) It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 Assembly segments in 66 days.

3) The yatra, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 kilometres and the participants will travel on buses and foot.

4) The Congress released the route map and the motives of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

5) Meanwhile, the Congress claims that the Manipur government has 'declined' to permit Rahul Gandhi to commence his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal East district.

With agency inputs.

