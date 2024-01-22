Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was attacked by BJP workers as it passed through Assam on Sunday, the party alleged. The party said that it will be holding demonstrations across state and district headquarters over what it said were "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Here are 10 points to know: 1. Taking to X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal alleged that since the yatra's entry in Assam, “the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons."

2. Venugopal further added, “This is a matter that every Indian must take seriously, because it exposes the BJP's fascism and hooliganism. All across India, PCCs and DCCs are instructed to hold large scale protests tomorrow evening and exposing how the Modi-led BJP is killing democracy in Assam through their corrupt CM." "Our fight for justice - social, economic and political - will continue undeterred!" he said.

3. In the letter to all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, state in-charges, AICC secretaries, heads of frontal organisations, departments and cells, Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which commenced in Manipur on January 14th, has successfully journeyed through Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and now entered Assam.

4. A deliberately assembled crowd of BJP workers "attacked" the convoy led by Rahul Gandhi, resulting in injuries to several party leaders, including the Assam PCC President, Venugopal had alleged. This evening, there was a fresh attack on the Nyay Yatra by the "goons" supported by the BJP, he said.

5. Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was allegedly assaulted while general secretary Jairam Ramesh's car was targeted in Assam's Sonitpur district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday.

6. The party demanded a judicial inquiry into the attack on Borah, alleging involvement of a BJP MLA and his supporters.

7. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also mobbed at a roadside eatery in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday evening.

8. The crowd raised slogans against the Wayanad MP and also displayed placards with messages such as 'Anyay Yatra' and 'Rakibul go back', referring to Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain.

9. The Congress MP had earlier accused the BJP-led Assam government of refusing permissions for programmes along the yatra route and threatening people against joining the event.

10. AICC communications coordinator Mahima Singh had told PTI that those covering the event had also been affected. The party official said that the media personnel had exited their vehicles to get visuals of a BJP program happening in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)

