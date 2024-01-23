Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi, others for damaging public property in Assam
BREAKING NEWS

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi, others for damaging public property in Assam

Livemint

  • Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Mint Image

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others for damaging public property during Nyay Yatra in Assam, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

This is a developing story, It will be updated shortly.

