An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others for damaging public property during Nyay Yatra in Assam, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
This is a developing story, It will be updated shortly.
