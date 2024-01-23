An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others for damaging public property during Nyay Yatra in Assam, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

This is a developing story, It will be updated shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!