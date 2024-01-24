Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: 'Neither afraid of the Assam CM nor Narendra Modi', says Rahul Gandhi
On 23 January, an FIR has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi and others for damaging public property during Nyay Yatra in Assam.
Hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dared the BJP-ruled northeast state ‘Of Assam’ to file ‘as many cases on him’, Rahul hit out at BJP saying he is neither afraid of the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma nor Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.
