Hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dared the BJP-ruled northeast state ‘Of Assam’ to file ‘as many cases on him’, Rahul hit out at BJP saying he is neither afraid of the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma nor Narendra Modi or Amit Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a gathering at the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Dhubri, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Everyone here knows the most corrupt CM of the nation is the CM of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma)... He only spread hate in the state every time... They have been trying to stop our yatra for the past 2-3 days through several ways, but they didn't get the point that Rahul Gandhi is neither afraid of the Assam CM nor Narendra Modi or Amit Shah..."

He also elaborated on the reason why the word 'Nyay' was added to Bharat Jodo Yatra this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi said, "We have added the word 'Nyay' to Bharat Jodo Yatra this time. We want to say that hatred and violence take place only when there is injustice in the country. Wherever there is justice, hatred, and violence cannot be seen there..."

Earlier in the day, Rahul slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing his first public meeting on the 7th day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Barpeta district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me."

On 23 January, an FIR was registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others for damaging public property during Nyay Yatra in Assam, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Among the others, whose names have been included in the FIRs, include KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar. A clash broke out between police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering Guwahati during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, triggering protests from party workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Congress's reaction to FIR: The Congress on Wednesday termed the police case in Guwahati against its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as a "political FIR".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, while addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam, thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for getting publicity for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' through his acts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a political FIR and not based on facts. The evidence and videos are there in front of all of you (media). We will not be scared as it is just another threat by the Assam CM," Ramesh added.

He said the Congress will explore legal options on how to handle the FIR, which was filed by Guwahati Police against various national and state leaders like Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Jakir Hussain Sikdar and others.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

