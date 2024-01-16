Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Anybody who wish to board Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' bus for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra must get a 'special ticket' which has a picture of the former Congress president in his yatra avatar printed on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed with the 'ticket' which has a T-shirt and trouser-clad Gandhi in a walking pose and is autographed by him.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh wrote, “This is the ticket for the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus in which Rahul Gandhi is travelling in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra."

"Those who want to meet and talk to Rahul Gandhi in this journey of justice against the injustice of the last 10 years have been given such tickets and called in the bus," he said.

The custom-made Volvo bus has a hydraulic lift for the leader to address crowds from atop the vehicle. The bus has 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' printed on it and Congress leaders are calling the vehicle 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' on wheels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Everyone wants Rahul Gandhi to ask PM Modi to come to Manipur: Jairam Ramesh during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Gandhi had first used the term 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' during his last Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir and said that he was opening 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shop for spreading love)' in 'Nafrat ka Bazaar (market of hate)'.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Nagaland's Kohima on Tuesday said that the idea of his Yatra is to make sure that even if people are from a small state, they should feel equal to all people in the country. On Tuesday morning, he met locals in Kohima as the Yatra resumed for the third day of its journey. While addressing the crowd, Gandhi said, “It doesn't matter if you're a small state; you should feel equal to all other people in the country. That is the idea of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. To give justice to the people, to make politics, society, and the economic structure more equal and accessible to everyone."

The march will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, traversing 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!