Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress supporters dance ‘shirtless’ at 6 degrees C | Watch

Haryana: Some of the Congress supporters even went ‘shirtless’ amid dense fog during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnal today.
The Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana's Karnal on Saturday with colorful processions. The supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums on Sunday morning.
Some of the Congress supporters even went ‘shirtless’ amid dense fog during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnal today. They were dancing without shirt on the roof of the bus at the 6 degrees Celsius.
Take a look at the video below:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also watched a Kabbadi match in Karnal yesterday. He seemed very excited and engrossed in the match which he watched along with his supporters.
He met athletes from Haryana during Bharat Jodo Yatra along with fellow leader Deepender Hooda. “The yatra has a huge impact and the state should reconsider doing away with its reservation policy in sports," Hooda said, as quoted by ANI.
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Haryana's Karnal district Saturday with scores of people, including Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh and senior party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala, joining the Rahul Gandhi-led march.
Notwithstanding bitter cold and fog, a huge crowd gathered in Karnal to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a day after a big rally was held in Panipat. As the yatra started from Kohand village in Gharaunda here in the morning, Gandhi shook hands with people and clicked photos with children. He also met a delegation of the OBC community and held discussions with them.
The Kanyakumari to Kashmir march covered over 130 km in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh.
The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies)
