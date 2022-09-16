Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress suspends 3 party workers for threatening shopkeeper

Congress suspends 3 party workers as a vegetable shopkeeper in Kollam alleges them of threatening him for not contributing ₹2,000 towards the collection of funds for Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kerala Congress suspended three party workers on Friday for allegedly threatening a vegetable vendor in Kollam for not contributing ₹2,000 during fund collection for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
Taking cognisance of the event, Congress leaders were quick to respond. Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran tweeted, "Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations."
S Fawaz, a vegetable vendor in Kollam alleged that Congress workers of damaging vegetables, creating chaos and attacking the staff of the shop.
Fawaz said, "A group of Congress workers reached the shop and asked for donations for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. I gave ₹500 but they demanded ₹2,000. They damaged weighing machines and threw away vegetables. They also used abusive language and attacked the staff."
Fawaz filed a complaint against the party workers at the Kunnicode police station. A case has been registered against Congress workers under sections 447, 427 and 506 of the IPC.
Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign entered its eighth day Friday as party leaders - led by MP Rahul Gandhi - marched from Kollam. The 3,500-km yatra started in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will end in Kashmir after covering 12 states over 150 days.
On completing its first week, Congress said, "As we conclude the first week of Bharat Jodo Yatra today, with the distance covered and souls we connected with, our commitment grew stronger, our goal became clearer, and our family grew larger. This is the power of truth; the power of oneness," the Congress said.
The Yatra is in its Kerala leg and would traverse through the state for the next 14 days. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
