Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 4: Congress leaders likely to reach Kerala today

The second day of the Congress' largest political campaign ever, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ witnessed Rahul Gandhi retaliate at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its 'Parivar Bachao' Yatra remark.
Congress leaders on Saturday resumed the fourth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari and it is likely to enter Kerala by today evening, according to news agency ANI. The Wayanad MP along with other party leaders commenced their journey to unite India.
He responded to the remark, saying that the march is being undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in the country. Rahul Gandhi also accused BJP of taking control of institutions of the country and pressuring those who are against them.
Taking a swing at the communal character of BJP's politics and its close ties with radical Hindu organizations, he said, "Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have these. For us, the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damage that has been done by BJP and RSS."
“They (BJP) pressurize those who are against them. We are used to fighting political parties. Now the fight is not between parties. It is now between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition. It is not an easy fight, and a lot of people do not want to fight," he added.
Rahul Gandhi has taken upon the arduous task of reviving the oldest political party in the country which has faced successive defeats in the elections in the recent past.
On Tuesday, he green flagged the largest campaign of the party to embark upon a march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering a distance of 3,350 km in nearly 150 days.
About 230 Congress "padyatris" participating in the party's ambitious "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will spend their nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks that will be moved daily from one place to another.