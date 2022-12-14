Bharat Jodo Yatra: Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan walks with Rahul Gandhi. Watch Video1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Showing his support for Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the walk on Wednesday. The video that is circulating on social media shows Rajan walking with senior Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.