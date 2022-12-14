Showing his support for Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the walk on Wednesday. The video that is circulating on social media shows Rajan walking with senior Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/KAQSonrfxE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

The Yatra resumed this morning from Rajasthan's Bhadoti. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership in Haryana gears up for the Yatra that will soon enter the state.

The first phase of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will be till December 23. In the second phase, the Yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

Senior Haryana Congress leader Ashok Arora said at the meeting held on Tuesday, the responsibilities of all committees and the route of the yatra were decided. Arora, who is a member of one of the committees and attended the meeting in Delhi along with senior leaders, said the Haryana leg of the Yatra will be held in two phases.

The yatra will enter Haryana from Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh district on December 21 morning and the night stay will be in Bhadas village, he said, adding, "Next morning, it will move towards Ghasera and halt for the December 22 night in Sohna of Gurugram district. On December 23, it will move towards Faridabad district."

After re-entering Haryana in the second phase, a big rally will be organized in Panipat on January 7. The yatra will then enter Punjab after passing through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala, Arora said.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023. Meanwhile, this Friday, the Yatra will complete its 100th day.