‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to undo damage done by BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to undo damage done by BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi2 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi retaliated over the BJP's ‘Parivar Bachao Yatra' remark, saying the march is to undo all that has been done by the BJP and the RSS
Rahul Gandhi retaliated over the BJP's ‘Parivar Bachao Yatra' remark, saying the march is to undo all that has been done by the BJP and the RSS
The second day of the Congress' largest political campaign ever, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ witnessed Rahul Gandhi retaliate at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its 'Parivar Bachao' Yatra remark. Rahul Gandhi responded to the remark, saying that the march is being undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in the country.
The second day of the Congress' largest political campaign ever, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ witnessed Rahul Gandhi retaliate at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its 'Parivar Bachao' Yatra remark. Rahul Gandhi responded to the remark, saying that the march is being undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in the country.
Rahul Gandhi accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking control of institutions of the country and pressuring those who are against them.
Rahul Gandhi accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking control of institutions of the country and pressuring those who are against them.
Taking a swing at the communal character of BJP's politics and its close ties with radical Hindu organisations, he said, "Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have these. For us, the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damage that has been done by BJP and RSS."
Taking a swing at the communal character of BJP's politics and its close ties with radical Hindu organisations, he said, "Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have these. For us, the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damage that has been done by BJP and RSS."
Talking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "They (BJP) pressurise those who are against them. We are used to fighting political parties. Now the fight is not between parties. It is now between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition. It is not an easy fight, and a lot of people do not want to fight."
Talking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "They (BJP) pressurise those who are against them. We are used to fighting political parties. Now the fight is not between parties. It is now between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition. It is not an easy fight, and a lot of people do not want to fight."
On the question of Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the Congress president elections, he said, “It will become very clear whether I become president or not when the party elections take place. Please wait for that day."
On the question of Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the Congress president elections, he said, “It will become very clear whether I become president or not when the party elections take place. Please wait for that day."
He said he was not leading this yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra) and was only participating in it.
He said he was not leading this yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra) and was only participating in it.
Rahul Gandhi has taken upon the arduous task of reviving the oldest political party in the country which has faced successive defeats in the elections in the recent past. Three days ago on Tuesday, he green flagged the largest campaign of the party to embark upon a march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering a distance of 3,350 km in nearly 150 days.
Rahul Gandhi has taken upon the arduous task of reviving the oldest political party in the country which has faced successive defeats in the elections in the recent past. Three days ago on Tuesday, he green flagged the largest campaign of the party to embark upon a march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering a distance of 3,350 km in nearly 150 days.
About 230 Congress "padyatris" participating in the party's ambitious "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will spend their nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks that will be moved daily from one place to another.
About 230 Congress "padyatris" participating in the party's ambitious "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will spend their nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks that will be moved daily from one place to another.
About 230 Congress "padyatris" including Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo yatra on Thursday from Kanyakumari.
About 230 Congress "padyatris" including Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo yatra on Thursday from Kanyakumari.
Gandhi planted saplings at the 101-year-old SMSM Higher Secondary School, where the Congress yatris halted between the morning and evening session.
Gandhi planted saplings at the 101-year-old SMSM Higher Secondary School, where the Congress yatris halted between the morning and evening session.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Thursday after the evening session of the campaign, “We have just completed Day 1 of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bharat Yatris walked about 20 kms. It's a great beginning for the first day. The crowds have been huge and their enthusiasm is visible. 'Headlinejeevi' will do a lot to distract attention but only those who walk the talk count!"
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Thursday after the evening session of the campaign, “We have just completed Day 1 of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bharat Yatris walked about 20 kms. It's a great beginning for the first day. The crowds have been huge and their enthusiasm is visible. 'Headlinejeevi' will do a lot to distract attention but only those who walk the talk count!"
The "Bharat Yatris" have been issued standard khadi bags, which have a water bottle, an umbrella and a pair of T-shirts. The march will cover 12 states and two union territories in 150 days.
The "Bharat Yatris" have been issued standard khadi bags, which have a water bottle, an umbrella and a pair of T-shirts. The march will cover 12 states and two union territories in 150 days.