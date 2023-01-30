Despite heavy snowfall and bone-chilling cold, many leaders of several national and regional parties joined Congress leaders to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, was joined by Mallikarjun Karge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other leaders from DMK, JMM, BSP, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML.

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Confrence (NC) leader, who was seen waking besides Gandhi only a few days ago, said, "On this last function of the yatra, I congratulate Gandhi on behalf of myself, my father and my party. This yatra has been successful. This yatra has shown that there are people in the country who like the BJP but there are also those who like the other idea which is of brotherhood."

He also urged Gandhi to arrange another Yatra from west to east. "I would like to walk with him," Abdullah added.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the country sees a ray of hope in Gandhi.

Meanwhile, pointing out that Bharat Jodo Yatra was not for winning elections but to counter the hate spread by the BJP and the RSS, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The yatra was not for winning elections but against hate. BJP people are spreading hate in the country. Rahul Gandhi has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on issues like unemployment and inflation," Kharge said at the rally here to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

The Congress might have chosen to end the rally today, i.e. 30 January, as it is a significant day for the party because Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. January 30 is observed every year as Martyrs' Day.

(With inputs from agencies)