Bharat Jodo Yatra: Posters adorn walls of Kanyakumari as Congress set for rally

Walls of the city of Kanyakumari were filled with welcome posters for Rahul Gandhi, he will launch the largest party campaign 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' today
The southern-most city of the country Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" this evening. According to Congress this 'yatra' is the biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a "turning point" in India's political history.
The walls of the coastal city were covered by posters with "welcome Rahul Gandhi" and "Bharat Jodo Yatra" written in Tamil.
Rahul Gandhi will receive a Khadi flag at 'Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam" from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with senior party leader and yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh did a final check of the preparations at the seaside venue of the rally near the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam".
"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across the country," Ramesh told PTI.
The former union minister added, "Even in states that are not on the yatra route, people are excited as in each state, the Congress will organise similar yatras on a smaller scale -- maybe 50-km, 100-km yatras linked to the main theme of uniting India, an India that is being torn apart by economic inequalities, social polarisation and over-centralisation."
Taking a political jibe at BJP, Ramesh said it will not be a yatra of speeches where announcements are made.
Gandhi, will be accompanied by 118 Congressmen and women, and he will interact with various groups, including civil society organisations and fishermen associations, he said.
"The party is focused and geared up for making the Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme that it has undertaken in independent India," Ramesh said.
The veteran Congress leader farther went on to say, "It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It is a turning point for Indian political history. Padyatras (foot marches) have a significance of their own and this is transformational politics. This is what politics is about, not the politics of abuse, vendetta and vilification."
Before the launch of the yatra, Gandhi will also visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the Thiruvalluvar statue and the Kamaraj Memorial in Kanyakumari.
About the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatrya’
The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, will cover 12 states and two Union territories in about five months. It will be formally launched at the rally, it will actually begin at 7 am on September 8 when Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the march.
The tagline of the yatra is "Mile Kadam, Jude Watan".
The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and then move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar.
Those participating in the yatra have been classified as "Bharat Yatris", "Atithi Yatras", "Pradesh Yatris" and "Volunteer Yatris".
