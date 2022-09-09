Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, 230 padyatris to spend nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks

The 119 "Bharat Yatris", including Rahul Gandhi, who will walk the entire distance of 3,570 km, along with some "Atithi Yatris" , will be staying in the containers, Ramesh said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and scores of party workers began the 3,570-km campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Ramesh told reporters after the morning session of the yatra that in the containers, which will be stationed every night at temporary campsites of about two acres, there is no facility for having food or meetings.