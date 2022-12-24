Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in Delhi | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border after the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday morning. The yatra entered the national capital from the Faribadab side in Haryana.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border after the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday morning. The yatra entered the national capital from the Faribadab side in Haryana.
A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and other Yatris at the border in Badarpur, as per PTI reports.
A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and other Yatris at the border in Badarpur, as per PTI reports.
Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil, and others accompanied Rahul Gandhi as part of the Yatra.
Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil, and others accompanied Rahul Gandhi as part of the Yatra.
Taking to Twitter, Congress wrote in Hindi, "Remove inflation, unemployment, and hatred. Carrying this voice of India, we have come to the throne of the 'king', we have come to Delhi. Come join us in the capital to rise it even higher."
Taking to Twitter, Congress wrote in Hindi, "Remove inflation, unemployment, and hatred. Carrying this voice of India, we have come to the throne of the 'king', we have come to Delhi. Come join us in the capital to rise it even higher."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier tweeted in Hindi that the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 108th day is entering Delhi. "For the last few days, there has been a heightened sense of unease there. But, one remembers Rahul Gandhi who said no power can stop this journey," he said.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier tweeted in Hindi that the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 108th day is entering Delhi. "For the last few days, there has been a heightened sense of unease there. But, one remembers Rahul Gandhi who said no power can stop this journey," he said.
The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate, and ITO, it will halt near the red fort. The Padayatra will take a nine-day year-end break and will again resume on January 3 from Delhi.
The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate, and ITO, it will halt near the red fort. The Padayatra will take a nine-day year-end break and will again resume on January 3 from Delhi.
The grand old party has also shared its 'schedule for the day' on its official Twitter handle.
The grand old party has also shared its 'schedule for the day' on its official Twitter handle.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and laborers, another ideology benefits only a select few.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and laborers, another ideology benefits only a select few.
He also said the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols could not be followed.
He also said the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols could not be followed.
"The BJP had become wary of the growing power of his pan-India foot march and of 'India's truth', and that 'excuses' - like the Covid-19 warning - were being used to stop him. "... it is their (BJP) new idea... they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and (to) stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this yatra... they are scared of India's truth," Rahul Gandhi said.
"The BJP had become wary of the growing power of his pan-India foot march and of 'India's truth', and that 'excuses' - like the Covid-19 warning - were being used to stop him. "... it is their (BJP) new idea... they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and (to) stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this yatra... they are scared of India's truth," Rahul Gandhi said.
The Yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.
The Yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.