Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to resume yatra today after winter break

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh today. The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. Starting from the southern states, the yatra moved to Rajasthan and Delhi before the winter break. Last year on 7 September 7, the Congress party kicked off Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari. So far, it has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

