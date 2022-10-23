Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to wind up K'taka leg today and enter Telangana

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to wind up K'taka leg today and enter Telangana2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
The yatra was resumed from Yermarus in Karnataka to make a final exit and enter Telangana's Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is set to make a final exit from Karnataka and enter Telangana today.
The yatra was resumed from Yermarus in Karnataka to make a final exit and enter Telangana's Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.
According to Congress office-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Gandhi will stay for the day.
On the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that his family has a long connection with the state, as it reminded him that his grandmother and mother had won crucial elections from here.
Covering more than 500 km in Karnataka, he thanked the people for their support, love and strength.
"My family has a long connection with Karnataka. I can never forget that you (people) gave victory to (former PM) Indira Gandhi from Chikkamagaluru (in 1978). I can also not forget you gave victory to Sonia Gandhi in Ballari (in 1999)," Gandhi said.
During his journey in Telangana, the former Congress president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km, before entering Maharashtra via Nanded district.
The nationwide foot march entered the state on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district and after covering several districts, it was in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for three days from October 18. The yatra then re-entered Karnataka at Raichur on October 21.
Alleging that the BJP and RSS have spread hatred and violence in the country, Gandhi said, "They have created rifts between brothers, they have tried to divide India. So, we have taken up this Bharat Jodo Yatra."
According to the Wayanad MP, the objective of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is to unite the country against "divisive forces" that are "spreading hatred" in the country.
(With inputs from PTI)
