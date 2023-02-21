Bharat Jodo Yatra was ‘tapasya’: Rahul Gandhi in rare interview to Italian daily
- Notably throughout the interview the Congress leader refused to comment on the Russia-Ukraine war that would complete a year on the 24 February
Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, has in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, opened up about the experiences he gathered from the Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded on 30 January this year in Kashmir. he also talked about the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 and how he feels that PM Modi could be defeated at the same.
