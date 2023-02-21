Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, has in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera , opened up about the experiences he gathered from the Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded on 30 January this year in Kashmir. he also talked about the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 and how he feels that PM Modi could be defeated at the same.

Notably throughout the interview the Congress leader refused to comment on the Russia-Ukraine war that would complete a year on the 24 February. Gandhi's stance of looking for ‘peaceful solutions’ seemed in tandem with the BJP government's policy for the international war.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra

Gandhi called the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a ‘Tapasya’ a spiritual disciple he endured through the journey from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir. “…everyone's limits, myself included, are far beyond what we think. In Sanskrit, the oldest language in the world, there is a word, Tapasya , which is difficult for a Western mind to understand." Gandhi said in the interview.

He further states, “Someone translates it with ‘sacrifice’, ‘patience’, but the meaning is different: to generate heat. The march is an action that generates warmth, makes you look inside yourself, makes you understand the extraordinary resilience of the Indians".

On 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Rahul Gandhi expressed complete confidence in the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha Lections and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP could a ‘100%’ be defeated if all the parties came together.

"Provided you oppose a vision: not linked to the right or the left, but to peace and union. Fascism is defeated by offering an alternative. If two visions of India confront each other in the vote, we will be able to prevail," Gandhi said.

Politics in India

Rahul Gandhi, referring to the recent parliamentarian debacle between him, PM Modi and other leaders over the Adani-Hindenburg row said, "I haven't been able to speak for two years; as soon as I speak they take my microphone off. The balance of powers is off. Justice is not independent. Centralism is absolute. The press is no longer free."

On Communal Violence

Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the polarisation that existed between Muslims and Hindus in India. However, he also noted that the situation was earlier, not as dire as it is now.

Gandhi reiterated the Opposition's claim that these were gimmicks used to divert attention from the ‘real problem’ which includes ‘poverty, illiteracy, inflation, the post-covid crisis of small, indebted entrepreneurs and landless farmers’.

On India-China relation

The former Congress president said, “Of peaceful competition. I don't think the West can be competitive with China on an industrial level, especially in low-value-added production. India can and should be. For the resilience of her people."