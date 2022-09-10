On Friday, BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi by claiming that the T-shirt he was wearing while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress' ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is drawing much flak from BJP. On September 9, the party mocked Congressman Rahul Gandhi by claiming that the T-shirt he was wearing while taking part in the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" cost more than ₹41,000. Referring to the same, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at him saying commenting that the Bharat Jodo Yatra "wearing a foreign t-shirt". He also reffered to the speech where the Congress leader said that "India is not a nation" and further slammed him saying lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives for this country.
"Rahul Gandhi has set out with Bharat Jodo Yatra wearing foreign t-shirt. I am reminding a speech by Rahul Gandhi and Congressmen in his Parliament. Rahul Baba had said that India is not a nation. Rahul Gandhi, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives. Rahul Gandhi needs to study India's history," Shah said while addressing the Booth President Sankalp Mahasammelan in Jodhpur.
The Home Minister further hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the "highest prices" of fuel in the state and said that his government did not reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel despite the Centre slashing the tax rates on them.
"The prime Minister reduced the tax on petrol recently, all the BJP-ruled states reduced it too, but Ashok Gehlot did not do it. The most expensive petrol and diesel in the country is sold in Rajasthan today. The most expensive electricity is available in Rajasthan. Who is responsible?" he said.
"Congress government cannot do development work. Cannot build roads, cannot provide electricity, cannot provide employment. The Gehlot government can only do the vote-bank and appeasement politics," he added.
Regarding tailor Kanhaiya Lal's death, Shah said, "Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed, would you bear it? Would you tolerate the Karauli violence? Would you tolerate the demolishing of the 300-year-old temple in Alwar?"
"The Congress had done the pre-planned riots of, Jodhpur, Chittoor, Nohar, Malpura and Jaipur. I want to tell Ashok Gehlot that if you can't handle, then step down, people of Rajasthan are ready to bring the BJP. The cases against women have increased by 56 per cent. A woman teacher was set ablaze alive in Jaipur. Gau Mata is also not safe here. PM Modi approved 23 medical colleges in Rajasthan," the Home Minister added launching a scathing attack on Gehlot.
