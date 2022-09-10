Congress' ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is drawing much flak from BJP. On September 9, the party mocked Congressman Rahul Gandhi by claiming that the T-shirt he was wearing while taking part in the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" cost more than ₹41,000. Referring to the same, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at him saying commenting that the Bharat Jodo Yatra "wearing a foreign t-shirt". He also reffered to the speech where the Congress leader said that "India is not a nation" and further slammed him saying lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives for this country.

