Opposition have differences but stand united against BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra will have impact on Indian polity, what it will be I can't tell right now, Rahul Gandhi said
Rahul Gandhi expressed his high hopes for Bharat Jodo Yatra noting that the yatra will definitely impact the politics in India. And, on the eve of Yatra's culmination, the senior Congress leader said, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra will have impact on Indian polity, what it will be I can't tell right now’. He added further “Opposition parties may have differences but will stand united against RSS-BJP."
