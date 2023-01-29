Rahul Gandhi expressed his high hopes for Bharat Jodo Yatra noting that the yatra will definitely impact the politics in India. And, on the eve of Yatra's culmination, the senior Congress leader said, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra will have impact on Indian polity, what it will be I can't tell right now’. He added further “Opposition parties may have differences but will stand united against RSS-BJP."

Speaking on the tension between India and China, he said in a press conference, “Government's approach of denying that Chinese have taken our land is extremely dangerous."

“It'll give them more confidence to do more aggressive things. We've to deal with the Chinese firmly & tell them they are sitting on our land,won't be tolerated."

He pointed out, a Ladakhi delegation clearly said that 2000 sq km of Indian territory was taken by Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands.

A mega-rally has reached Kashmir and leaders from Congress and like-minded opposition parties are expected to address the gathering in Srinagar on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar as part of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Rahul Gnadhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has spread the message of love to every corner of the country and urged the party's supporters to unite for taking the nation forward.

The yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, reached here this morning after covering a distance of 4,080 kilometres and covering 75 districts spread over 14 states and union territories of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)