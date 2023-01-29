Opposition have differences but stand united against BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi expressed his high hopes for Bharat Jodo Yatra noting that the yatra will definitely impact the politics in India. And, on the eve of Yatra's culmination, the senior Congress leader said, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra will have impact on Indian polity, what it will be I can't tell right now’. He added further “Opposition parties may have differences but will stand united against RSS-BJP."

