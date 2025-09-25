‘Bharat ko kisi par nirbhar rehna…’ : PM Modi says 'India's growth is attractive' despite Trump tariff, H-1B concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PM said, “Bharat jaise desh ko kisi par nirbhar rehna, ab manzoor nahi hai…Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but even in those circumstances, we look for new directions.”

The UPITS-2025 trade show, under the theme “Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, is being held from 25 to 29 September.

He added, “Amid all these disruptions, India is strengthening the foundations for the coming decades. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing can be more helpless than being dependent on others. The more a country stays dependent others, the more its growth is going to stay compromised…”

