‘Bharat ko kisi par nirbhar rehna…’ : PM Modi says 'India's growth is attractive' despite Trump tariff, H-1B concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's attractive growth amid global disruptions at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. He highlighted the importance of self-reliance and strengthening India's foundations for future growth, rejecting dependency on others.

Written By Mausam Jha
Published25 Sep 2025, 11:17 AM IST
In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)
In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo) (@NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PM said, “Bharat jaise desh ko kisi par nirbhar rehna, ab manzoor nahi hai…Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but even in those circumstances, we look for new directions.”

The UPITS-2025 trade show, under the theme “Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, is being held from 25 to 29 September.

He added, “Amid all these disruptions, India is strengthening the foundations for the coming decades. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing can be more helpless than being dependent on others. The more a country stays dependent others, the more its growth is going to stay compromised…”

(This is a breaking news)

 
 
Atmanirbhar Bharat
