How will Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool help India tackle shipping risks?

India has launched the ₹12,980-crore sovereign-backed Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMIP) at a time when tensions in West Asia and sanctions-related disruptions are increasing risks to global shipping and energy trade.
The domestic insurance pool, with a total underwriting capacity of $1.5 billion and a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion, aims to ensure uninterrupted maritime insurance cover for Indian-linked vessels and cargo.
Mint explains:
Why has India launched the BMIP?
India launched the BMIP to reduce heavy dependence on foreign insurers and reinsurers amid rising geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and war-related disruptions affecting global shipping. The immediate trigger is instability in West Asia, a region vital for India’s crude oil and energy imports. Foreign insurers have withdrawn or restricted coverage in high-risk zones, leading to sharp premium increases and the threat of service disruptions. The government designed the pool to ensure continuity of maritime trade even if international players pull back due to sanctions or conflicts.