How will Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool help India tackle shipping risks?

NEW DELHI : India has launched the ₹12,980-crore sovereign-backed Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMIP) at a time when tensions in West Asia and sanctions-related disruptions are increasing risks to global shipping and energy trade.
NEW DELHI : India has launched the ₹12,980-crore sovereign-backed Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMIP) at a time when tensions in West Asia and sanctions-related disruptions are increasing risks to global shipping and energy trade.
The domestic insurance pool, with a total underwriting capacity of $1.5 billion and a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion, aims to ensure uninterrupted maritime insurance cover for Indian-linked vessels and cargo.
The domestic insurance pool, with a total underwriting capacity of $1.5 billion and a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion, aims to ensure uninterrupted maritime insurance cover for Indian-linked vessels and cargo.
Mint explains:
Why has India launched the BMIP?
India launched the BMIP to reduce heavy dependence on foreign insurers and reinsurers amid rising geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and war-related disruptions affecting global shipping. The immediate trigger is instability in West Asia, a region vital for India’s crude oil and energy imports. Foreign insurers have withdrawn or restricted coverage in high-risk zones, leading to sharp premium increases and the threat of service disruptions. The government designed the pool to ensure continuity of maritime trade even if international players pull back due to sanctions or conflicts.
Hitesh. R Joshi, officiating chairman-cum-managing director of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), told Mint that the availability of such protection also plays an important role in mitigating disruptions that could otherwise lead to shortages of fuel, food grains, fertilizers and other critical supplies, with consequential impacts on trade, industry and economic stability.
What kind of risks will the BMIP cover?
The pool provides comprehensive coverage, including hull and machinery, cargo, protection and indemnity (P&I), and war-risk insurance. It applies to Indian-flagged vessels, Indian-controlled ships, and vessels destined for or originating from Indian ports. P&I cover is particularly critical as it addresses third-party liabilities such as oil pollution, wreck removal, cargo damage, crew injury, repatriation, and collision. The initiative will help build a domestic P&I ecosystem, reducing reliance on the International Group (IG) of P&I Clubs.
Why is maritime insurance important for India?
Over 95% of India’s trade by volume moves by sea, with a large share of energy requirements imported from West Asia. Geopolitical crises often trigger withdrawal of insurance support, higher war-risk premiums, and rerouting of vessels, raising costs and delaying supplies.
Department of financial services secretary M. Nagaraju, in a select media briefing, said the need for robust domestic maritime insurance and reinsurance to ensure uninterrupted movement of critical cargo, strengthen energy security, and enhance sovereign control over maritime trade.
How will the sovereign guarantee mechanism work?
The BMIP has a total capacity of $1.5 billion, backed by a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion ( ₹12,980 crore). Claims up to $100 million will be handled by the pool’s own resources, including member contributions, accumulated reserves, and reinsurance. For larger claims, the sovereign guarantee serves as a contingent backstop of last resort after other avenues have been exhausted. This structure provides confidence and adequate underwriting capacity during periods of global market stress.
Who will manage and operate the pool?
GIC Re serves as the pool administrator, responsible for returns, reinsurance arrangements, and performance reporting. Domestic insurers who are pool members will issue policies using combined underwriting capacity. An underwriting committee ensures prudent and consistent risk assessment, while a governing body (overseen by DFS) supervises operations and decisions on invoking the sovereign guarantee.
What broader impact could the BMIP have on India’s trade and financial system?
Joshi said trade and financial systems thrive, and indeed survive and sustain, on the trust, assurance and resilience provided by insurance mechanisms. In this context, war peril coverage provided by the BMIP for hull and machinery exposures as well as cargo exposures assumes critical importance, particularly in respect of maritime trade traversing high-risk areas.
“Such coverage is indispensable for ensuring continuity of global trade flows, maintaining confidence among shipowners, charterers, financiers and cargo interests, and enabling vessels to operate despite heightened geopolitical and security risks,” he said.
The pool strengthens India’s financial sovereignty by reducing vulnerability to foreign insurer withdrawals and sanctions. It promotes self-reliance in marine insurance and reinsurance, supports secure energy and trade flows, and enhances resilience against geopolitical shocks.
In the long term, it is expected to build domestic expertise, enhance bargaining power in maritime trade, and foster a more stable ecosystem for exporters, importers, and shipping operators. The Union cabinet approved the pool in April 2026, with a formal launch on 12 May 2026.
“The availability of such protection also plays an important role in mitigating disruptions that could otherwise lead to shortages of fuel, food grains, fertilizers and other critical supplies, with consequential impacts on trade, industry and economic stability,” Joshi added.