‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chants erupt as INS Tabar arrives near London Tower Bridge for bilateral exercise | Watch video

  • The iconic Tower Bridge in London erupted with celebration as the Indian diaspora came together to welcome INS Tabar to the city. The INS Tabar is in London for a four-day bilateral exercise named Konkan.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published9 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar, on Thursday, arrived at London harbour for a four-day bilateral exercise named Konkan. Indian Navy and the Royal Navy have a long-standing relationship vis-a-vis Konkan, held annually for the past seven years.

The iconic Tower Bridge in London erupted with celebration as members of the Indian citizens came together to welcome INS Tabar to the city.

Also Read | Sri Lankan navy ship collides with Indian fishing boat, 1 fisherman dead

One of the stealthiest frigates of the Indian navy, the INS Tabar was built for the Indian Navy in Russia.

 

The ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish and has a complement of approx 280 personnel. The ship operates under the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command, the Indian Navy informed.

The historic London bridge served as a backdrop, as the Indian community in the UK, chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai". A member of the Indian community  said that it was a “precious moment” for all the fans, as everyone cheered.

Also Read | UBS downgrades Bharat Electronics despite strong Q1 results – here’s why

On the day of INS Tabar’s arrival, the Indian High Commission had posted on X, asking citizens to visit. "INS Tabar, a Talwar-Class Frigate of @indiannavy is visiting London from August 7th to 11th. The ship will be berthing alongside HMS Belfast. Do try to catch a glimpse of this magnificent vessel!" said the embassy, along with a picture of the vesssel with 'Namaste London' caption.

The celebration was not just a welcome for the INS Tabar, but also a testament to the thriving presence and influence of the Indian community in the UK.

Also Read | Outlook on Defence Stocks: Too expensive or a strategic investment?

Another person said, "We are feeling very proud and happy to see an Indian warship entering here and the iconic Tower Bridge opening for it."

INS Tabar Germany-Russia exercise 

INS Tabar during her return leg from St Petersburg, Russia, had conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the German Navy off Kiel Canal on August 5, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from July 17-20.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chants erupt as INS Tabar arrives near London Tower Bridge for bilateral exercise | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.000.00
      Chennai
      69,975.000.00
      Delhi
      70,940.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue