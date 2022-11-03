'Bharat Mata not widow': Activist refuses to speak to journo not wearing bindi

Right-wing leader and activist from Maharashtra – Sambhaji Bhide – has been served a notice by the state women's commission after he refused to give an interview to a journalist who was not wearing a bindi on her forehead.
Recently, the incident was caught on camera and went viral after the clip was televised.
In the clip, Bhide can be heard saying, "Every woman is like Bharat Mata and Bharat Mata is not widow." He added that she should not appear like a 'widow' and should apply a 'bindi' before coming to take his byte.
The following incident took place after Shambhaji Bhide met chief minister Eknath Shinde. he was stopped by the woman journalist of Saam TV News as he was exiting.
The journalist shared the incident from her Twitter handle and said it is her personal choice whether to wear bindi or not. "We respect people seeing their age. But people should also be qualified for the respect. It is my personal choice whether to wear a bindi or not. This is a democracy," the journalist wrote.
Condemning Bhide's statement, State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said the activist is demeaning for a woman's pride and social stature. "A woman is known by the quality of her work," Chakankar said, adding that the commission took note of the incident as the video was drawing flak.
“Under Section 12(2) and 12(3) of the State Women’s Commission Act, 1993, you are hereby asked to explain your position of not speaking with a woman journalist because she was not wearing a bindi," the notice said.
