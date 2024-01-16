News
Bharat Mobility Expo revs up, may become an annual affair
Summary
- There is also a strong likelihood that the Auto Expo, which is held once every two years, might be merged into the wider umbrella of the Mobility Expo
Top automakers from India and abroad are expected to turn up at the three-day Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the industry’s newest coming-out party that may turn out to be an annual affair, multiple industry executives said.
