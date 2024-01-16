Bharat Mobility Expo revs up, may become an annual affair

ACMA’s after-market expo, Automechanika, has been merged with the Bharat Mobility Global Expo this year. “This show will be an ecosystem orchestra, and several participants of Automechanika have also taken up additional space in the show," Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA, said. “There’s going to be a lot of international footfalls at the show as it brings together multiple aspects of the automotive value chain under one roof, including technology players."