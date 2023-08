Bharat NCAP Launch: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on Tuesday, an official release from the ministry said. Bharat NCAP is a significant step forward in the government’s commitment to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India, the release said. “The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197," said the release by the ministry. “Based on the performance of the car in the tests, car will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP). Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase-decision," it added. It is expected that the demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging car manufacturers to comply with customer needs. With high safety standards, Indian cars will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in India.

When will Bharat NCAP be launched? According to the schedule shared by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office, Bharat NCAP will be launched at around 11 am today at Delhi's Hotel Taj Mahal. Gadkari will also virtually address the GeoSmart 2023 conference before the Bharat NCAP inauguration.

What is Bharat NCAP?

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction: Auto companies Auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have termed the upcoming Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry. While welcoming the initiative, the automakers noted that it would encourage the production of safer cars in the country. "We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP," Mahindra & Mahindra President, Automotive Technology and Product Development Velusamy R told PTI. This initiative of MoRTH will generate equal opportunities and create healthy competition among OEMs to make safer models for Indian customers, he added. "It is also expected that the government should give some benefits to OEMs that make safer cars to encourage them to continue to do so. This will encourage OEMs to make their cars much safer and offer them to Indian customers at reasonable prices," Velusamy R stated. Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said the auto major supports the initiative. "In principle, the customer information and empowering the customer through authentic information is always a positive and welcome step, so Maruti Suzuki will support it," he noted. The government has issued a draft notification on the BNCAP which proposes awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests. The government aims to implement the programme from October 1, 2023. "We believe that Bharat-NCAP is a step in the right direction. While the industry has been proactively pushing for new benchmark safety standards, there is also a growing awareness amongst customers for better safety features which has put further impetus on advancements and introduction of newer norms in the country," a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said. While most of the OEMs are already following high standards depending on the choice of customers, the introduction of B-NCAP will enable further greater transparency to help in achieving the highest standards of safety, the spokesperson added. Taking a similar line, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc also appreciated that the Indian Government is putting greater emphasis on safety regulations and policies that improve car safety. "Safety is an important aspect and active and passive safety features, along with the structure of the car keep the driver and their family safe. Skoda will continue focusing on safety to further grow the brand in the Indian market," he added.