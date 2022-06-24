According to Nitin Gadkari, Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Transport Ministry has proposed a star rating mechanism to assess the crash safety of cars. Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said the new car assessment program, Bharat NCAP, proposes a mechanism wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based upon their performance in crash tests.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Transport Ministry has proposed a star rating mechanism to assess the crash safety of cars. Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said the new car assessment program, Bharat NCAP, proposes a mechanism wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based upon their performance in crash tests.
In a series of tweets, Gadkari said the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) will serve as a consumer-centric platform, allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their Star-Ratings, while promoting a healthy competition among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India to manufacture safer vehicles.
In a series of tweets, Gadkari said the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) will serve as a consumer-centric platform, allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their Star-Ratings, while promoting a healthy competition among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India to manufacture safer vehicles.
According to him, Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar with the mission of making India the top automobile hub in the world.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to him, Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar with the mission of making India the top automobile hub in the world.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I have now approved the draft GSR notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in crash tests," he said.
"I have now approved the draft GSR notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in crash tests," he said.
The testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with global crash-test protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India's own in-house testing facilities, Gadkari said.
The testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with global crash-test protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India's own in-house testing facilities, Gadkari said.