Bharat Nyay Yatra schedule: Rahul Gandhi likely to spend a week each in Gujarat and UP: Report
The Bharat Nyay Yatra came after Rahul Gandhi received tremendous support for its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which the Congress MP started in September 2022.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to start his Bharat Nyay Yatra on 14 January and may spend nearly a week in BJP-ruled states of Gujarat and UP, highlighting their political significance, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message