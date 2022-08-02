Ashneer Grover chanting kirtans at Iskon temple? Check again1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 06:20 PM IST
- A video of BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover has gone viral which has left everyone in a split
A video of BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover has gone viral which has left everyone in a split. In the video, a man is seen chanting kirtans enthusiastically and clapping at the 'ISKON' temple, Vrindavan. In the background, devotees can be seen singing 'hare Krishna and Hare Rama'. Well, the video is not exactly of Grover but his look alike.