A video of BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover has gone viral which has left everyone in a split. In the video, a man is seen chanting kirtans enthusiastically and clapping at the 'ISKON' temple, Vrindavan. In the background, devotees can be seen singing 'hare Krishna and Hare Rama'. Well, the video is not exactly of Grover but his look alike.

The Shark Tank India judge also came across this video and shared it on Twitter by writing a caption, "Hey doppelgänger! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !! (Brother, the way you are chanting God's name, the same fun I experience when I do business)".

Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !! pic.twitter.com/ltMwuRbfS1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 2, 2022

The video has received more than 2,000 likes and more than 100 retweets.

One Twitter tagging Ashneer wrote, "Is he your twin brother lost in Mela".

@Ashneer_Grover Is he your twin brother lost in Mela 🤣 ? — kapil bhise (@KapilBhise) August 2, 2022

Another wrote, Bhai kasam se Judwaa lag rha hai (he is literally your twin).

Bhai kasam se Judwaa lag rha hai😳 — Parth sharma (@Parth__Sh) August 2, 2022

Check out how other people reacted:

😂😂 Bhai is se milo pehle Ek din — Aum (@AumTweetss) August 2, 2022

Ashneer in parallel universe — Divanshu Sipani (@DivanshuSipani) August 2, 2022

Recently, Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Limited.

Celebrating his 40th birthday on June 14, Ashneer Grover, hinted that he is ready to build another unicorn. “Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn." the former BharatPe MD had tweeted.

According to Tofler data, Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, are both directors of the firm founded on July 6. The firm has a total paid-up capital of ₹10 lakh and authorised share capital of ₹20 lakh.