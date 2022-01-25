The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will invest ₹10,000 crore over the next five years in setting up city gas distribution networks in the cities, the company informed in its regulatory filing. BPCL has secured new licences in the latest bidding round. It won licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas for cooking purposes in six geographical areas (GAs) bid out in the latest 11th bidding round of PNGRB.

"After announcement of results of bidding, BPCL's committed investment in city gas distribution (CGD) network, on a standalone basis, would increase to over ₹22,000 crore for development of 23 GAs, including ₹10,000 crore for the 6 new GAs," BPCL said.

The company said it has emerged as the successful bidder in 6 Geographical Areas (GA) in 19 districts, for setting up City Gas Distribution (CGD) Networks, post evaluation of technical and financial bids, in the recently concluded IIth bidding round of PNGRB (Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory).

The CGD footprints of BPCL, along with its JYs, will now extend to 48 GAs covering 94 districts in 18 States, across India. Currently, with presence in 63 districts, including prominent cities, BPCL along with its JYs together hold 33% Market Share in the CGD sector in the Country.

Of the 61 GAs that received bids in the 11th round CGD bidding, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd got 15 licences, Adani Total Gas Ltd got 14 and state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) high potential 9 GAs, according to PTI.

Prior to winning six in the latest bid round, BPCL had city gas licence for 38 GAs. The company also owns oil refineries at Mumbai, Kochi in Kerala and Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

ALso, BPCL has commissioned CNG and piped natural gas supplies in various locations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, according to the firm's latest investor presentation.

BPCL, where the government is selling its entire near 53% shareholding, entered into gas business through Indraprastha Gas Ltd - the joint venture firm with GAIL for city gas operations in Delhi.

