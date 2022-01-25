Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to invest 10,000 cr in six new city gas licences

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will invest ₹10,000 crore over the next five years in setting up city gas distribution networks in the cities, the company informed in its regulatory filing. BPCL has secured new licences in the latest bidding round. It won licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas for cooking purposes in six geographical areas (GAs) bid out in the latest 11th bidding round of PNGRB.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}